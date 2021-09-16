Family of Cpl. Sanchez working to collect donations for Afghan refugees

Note: WRTV's Rafael Sanchez did an interview with Cpl. Sanchez's mom in Spanish at the bottom of this story.

LOGANSPORT — The family of Cpl. Humberto Sanchez wants to honor the fallen marine by continuing his legacy of helping others.

Cpl. Sanchez, from Logansport, was one of 13 American service members killed during an attack on an airport in Afghanistan.

Now, his family is finding strength through their pain and working to help others by collecting donations for Afghan refugees who are staying at Camp Atterbury.

“We just want to focus on helping those that he helped and gave his life for,” said Abi Sanchez, his sister. “He could have walked away, he could have hid somewhere, he could have done many things because he realized it was a dangerous place … but he didn’t. He stuck there and he was helping the children so we just want to keep that going because we don't want it to be that he saved all those people for nothing. We want to continue to help and do what we can because he's no longer here to do that.”

Family tells WRTV they continue to hear stories that Cpl. Sanchez was helping rescue children when he died.

“We want those kids, those people to get a better life, not just because they come to the states… but can you imagine coming from a different country that you don't even know… coming without clothes, without shoes, without medicines, so this is what we're going to do for those kids and those people,” said Coral Briseño, his mother.

The family of Cpl. Sanchez says they are blown away by all of the support they have received from the community these past few weeks.

“People that reached out to me said what can we do? What we can do? I said just pray for me, but that gave me the strength and the peace that I need. Now I’m like… when they ask me what can we do? This is what we can do. This is what we can do to put our hands to work and if they really want to do something and I want to keep his legacy alive, this is what we are going to do,” said Briseño.

The family says they are hoping to get approval to help deliver the donations to Afghan refugees. They say they are working with local businesses and Team Rubicon to collect the donations.

Entrevista con Coral Briseño, La Madre de Humberto Sánchez