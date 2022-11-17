Finding ways to help on Giving Tuesday (aside from donating money)

INDIANAPOLIS — Many people are unable to donate money to charities this year as inflation continues to skyrocket prices on basic items.

That doesn't mean you can't help at all.

WRTV’s Amber Grigley reached out to local organizations to ask about other ways people can give back.

Giving Tuesday is a day many organizations reel funds and donations to set them up for the year. But this year, organizations are starting early getting Hoosiers on board for Giving Tuesday and other ways to do your part this holiday season.

"We started so early because everyone loves Giving Tuesday, and everyone wants to be a part of it," said Adrianna Foutch, Development & Communications Coordinator at Horizon House.

It's a simple ask one day out of the year to make a difference in your community.

"We post it all to our social media. We're on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn," Foutch said.

Nonprofits like Horizon House use Giving Tuesday to fund programs and resources throughout the year.

"This pretty much kicks off the season for us," said Judy Neuman, Director of Development & Communications at Horizon House.

But the demand for help has increased in the Circle City.

"It's a 50% increase than last year, the neighbors that we're serving," Neuman said.

The same economic conditions might have Hoosiers taking a second look at their finances,

"When people do fall on hard times, and they can't support financially, we don't want to make them feel like we can't make a difference. That's when we say, hey, you can volunteer and do other things," Foutch said.

"We hear so much from these nonprofits that yes, financial donations are critical for them moving their mission forward, but there are so many moments for people to engage," Katelyn Sussli, Director of Engagement at Indy Hub said.

Indy Hub is a nonprofit organization engaging young professionals to impact their communities.

"So, there's a recent survey that equated for Gen Z and millennials that they view their network as equal or greater value than a financial donation," Sussli said.

That's why this year, Sussli said, getting people to think beyond money this Giving Tuesday is the goal.

"Those consistent volunteers, whether it's once a week, once a month, once a quarter. That is what is truly driving their mission of having a great impact here in Indianapolis," Sussli said.

To donate to Horizon House, you can visit them online or text “HHGT” to 44321.

To connect with Indy Hub, you can visit them online to volunteer.