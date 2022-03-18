Fishers police officer helps man radiating positivity

FISHERS — A Fishers police officer came across a man radiating positivity while out patrolling. He took a video and let social media take care of the rest, proving that one positive attitude can radiate through an entire community.

That was proven when Officer Jarred Koopman caught Brian Salas dancing on his way to work.

Koopman took the video while out patrolling the streets of Fishers, he said he had to stop the man and find out what he was dancing to.

“We rocking out to safe and sound. It’s the morning we got to breath in this fresh air. It feels good alright. You got to be blessed every day that you’re awake you already know man positive life all day,” Salas said in the Instagram post.

That one video of Salas got hundreds of likes and comments on social media sites with users praising him and saying they wish they had that kind of energy and positivity.

The reaction gave Koopman an idea, he thought if one person can bring positivity to so many others, why not return the favor and bring more positive vibes back to Salas.

So once again, Koopman took to his social media, giving a little back story.

“He’s from the east coast, he has two seven-year-old twins and was recently involved in a car accident through that he lost his car,” Koopman said.

He came up with an idea to raise money for Salas.

“I’m going to find him again, but we raise money for him and everything that is donated is going to go directly to him. I’m going to surprise him with whatever we raise and give that to him and let him know how much the people on my platforms enjoy what he’s about and the positivity that he is spreading,” Koopman said.

Koopman and his followers raised more than 2000 dollars, posting that surprise on Instagram as well.

“No way. Oh my God. Everyone, whoever did it thank y’all so much. You don’t know how blessed and appreciative I am of all of this I don’t do it for any of that but a didn’t expect this at all. Thank you so much,” said Salas.