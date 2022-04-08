Greenfield organization offers space for recovery

HANCOCK COUNTY — A place in Hancock County offers Hoosiers as young as 13-years-old a safe space to get help with a substance use disorder.

The Landing wants to offer 'a safe place to be real' to adults and teens alike.

Currently, 82 of Indiana's 92 counties offer programs for substance use disorder.

Ostewig is the executive director of The Landing in Greenfield.

She knows all too well that substance use disorder can happen to anyone, anywhere.

“My daughter struggled in addiction for 11 years and I went into recovery myself working on my own stuff and recovery,” Ostewig said.

That’s why nine years ago she opened The Landing, a safe place for teens ages 13 to 19 to come once a week and work on their recovery.

“We soon realized that there was way more that we could be doing for the community and recovery,” Ostewig said.

That’s how the Recovery Café came to be. The café is open Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone recovering from substance use, mental health challenges, trauma and homelessness.

Ostewig said some days are draining but making a difference in the lives of Hancock County residents makes it worth it.

“It’s really painful," Ostewig said. "It's really hard at times to do and you get really tired, but at the same time…. and then you see a young person picking up a coin for 30 days for not you know shooting heroin."

To learn more about The Landing and other programs they offer

They are looking for volunteers to help with security around the building, small group leaders, musicians, people good with technology and administrative work.

They offer food, water and coffee to anyone who comes in and donations are welcome.

The Recovery Café also has a place for those that need it to take a hot shower.

If you or someone you know is dealing with a substance use-related emergency, call 911.

For more information on a recovery organization near you, you can visit the Indiana Recovery Network website.

You can call 211 for help 24/7 in Indiana.

You can call the Indiana Addiction Hotline at 1-800-622-HELP (4357).

To find where you can get Naloxone near you

To learn more about NaloxBoxes

To view more resources from NextLevel Recovery Indiana

Substance use disorders

Substance use disorder-related data from the state.