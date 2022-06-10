Group asks dog owners to bring pets inside during heat

INDIANAPOLIS — Get your furry friends ready for potentially deadly heat next week.

Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO) wants to remind dog owners that when temperatures hit 90 degrees, the city’s ordinance says you must bring your pet inside a temperature-controlled building between 40-80 degrees.

“Ideally we'd love for the dogs to go into an air-conditioned house and run around with their people, but even a basement,” Darcie Kurtz, founder of FIDO said. “Basements usually stay pretty moderate, so that's a good option for some people. It could be a garage but it has to be air-conditioned or kept below 80 degrees. "

When temperatures hit 80 degrees, dogs also need some kind of shade such as a tarp or tree canopy.

At all times, dogs must have access to fresh, cool water regardless of the temperature.

If you see a dog outside, check first before calling the city to report it.

“If you see a dog outside don't assume it's living there,” Kurtz said. “The onus is on the people to check back in a few hours and if it's still out in the heat, then maybe go ahead and call Animal Care Services. Especially if the dog is showing signs of distress. "

You can contact IACS through Request Indy, or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.

If you need supplies, like an indoor crate or flea treatments, that will allow your dog to come inside contact FIDO’s helpline at 317-221-1314.

INDIANAPOLIS CITY ORINDANCE STATES:

Your dog must have access to:

A shelter constructed of solid wood or other weather-resistant materials consisting of solid walls on all sides

A dry floor raised above the ground

A roof sloped away from the entrance to protect your dog from weather and extreme cold

Pen or Fenced Enclosure

Your dog must have adequate space for exercise when confined to a kennel, enclosure or pen which must be at least 100 square feet (for example 10ft. x 10ft.)

Any dog over 80 pounds must be provided with a space of 150 square feet

For each additional dog inside the enclosure, an extra 50 square feet must be provided

Extreme Weather

Your dog must be brought inside a temperature-controlled building kept between 40°F and 80°F, such as your house when:

the temperature outside is 20°F & below

the temperature outside is 90°F & above

there’s a heat advisory

there’s a wind chill warning

a tornado warning has been issued

Shade

On any day where the temperature is at or above 80°F, your dog’s shelter must be shaded by either trees or a tarp.

General

Your dog must have access to: