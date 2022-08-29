Hannah's Memorial Playground one step closer to being complete

INDIANAPOLIS — The east side community of Irvington endured a tragedy in Sept. of 2021 when seven-year-old Hannah Crutchfield was hit and killed by a vehicle while being escorted across the street. Now, a memorial playground to honor her is one step closer to being completed.

“Hannah was a dear friend of ours and the Crutchfield family are friends of ours,” Michelle Baker a George Julian School 57 parent said. “So, everything we can do to help make this project happen for all the students and just for our community it's just very important to us."

In Sept. 2021 Hannah, escorted by her mother and crossing guard, was crossing Washington Street after school when a road rage incident led to her getting hit by a vehicle. Both the crossing guard and her mother were injured but Hannah didn't survive the crash.

The idea to create a memorial playground came from the students who attend George Julian School 57. The playground is where Hannah spent much of her time.

"It's a place that they remember Hannah,” Hillary Brown, the Co-Chair of Hannah’s Memorial Playground said. “There is a big group that plays after school so even before she was a student here she would play after school with her older sister and the kids and it's just a place that brings joy. "

"After this clean-up project, the next step will be to create the murals and this one behind me will create an additional play space for children," Brown said. "We will have play curtains with a background painted on one side and then the students are going to get to help do one of the mural pieces on the other playground.“

This playground was made possible by donations from the community.

While Hannah’s young life was taken too soon, those involved with the project say seeing something positive come out of tragedy has helped the community heal.

"We want it to be a happy memory. We want it to be a place where kids can have all of their different memories, but also that it feels like a happy place," Brown said.

Volunteers and people involved with the project hope to emphasize that Hannah’s tragic death could have been prevented.

"I would like to think that when they are driving through on Washington Street, and they see the beautiful colors and see hey there is a school there it can be a good reminder to slow down,” Baker said. “Pay attention and be aware that you are driving through a neighborhood."

Hannah's Memorial Playground will install the new playground equipment in the next couple of months.

They are still accepting donations for the time being. For more information click here.