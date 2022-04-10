Hendricks County Sheriff candidate arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

DANVILLE — A candidate for the office of Hendricks County Sheriff has been arrested on allegations of drunk driving, police say.

Terry A. Judy, 55, was arrested by Danville police early Sunday on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, Detective Nate Lien confirmed.

Judy was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated- endangerment and was released on $300 cash bond, Hendricks County Jail records show.

Judy's candidate bio says he serves on the Hendricks County Sexual Assault Response Team and Child Abduction Response Team.

Hendricks County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Amanda Goings said the agency has no comment, adding that Judy retired from the agency in 2021.

Lien declined to provide additional details surrounding Judy's arrest, including the reason police were dispatched, He deferred to the Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office, to which WRTV has reached out.

WRTV has also reached out to Judy for comment but has yet to hear back.

Criminal charges have not been filed against Judy as of noon Sunday.

This is a developing story.