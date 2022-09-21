'He's having a heart attack': Medical resident saves life of best friend’s dad at his wedding

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Connor Parker is a third-year resident at Methodist Hospital and University Hospital in downtown Indianapolis. Last month, he went to his childhood best friend's wedding, when his friend’s dad started experiencing a scary situation.

"We were at the reception, and it was about an hour or two into where everyone is having a good time,” Dr. Parker said. “One of the family members comes up to me and they say Connor can you come take a look at Bill, the Grooms dad?"

The groom’s dad was Bill Middleton.

After the wedding took place, he wasn’t feeling well. He broke out in a cold sweat, had chest and jaw pain and his left arm was hurting.

Jennifer, Bill's wife, knew that Connor was a medical professional and immediately asked him to assess his symptoms.

"I said 'Connor I've known you since you were a little kid',” Jennifer Middleton said. “I said 'I want you to shoot straight with me and tell me exactly what's happening.' He just said, 'he's having a heart attack', I didn't expect him to be that straight with me but I'm glad he did."

Once Dr. Parker evaluated Bill, they called an ambulance to get him to a hospital. When EMTs arrived, they hooked Bill up to an EKG machine. That’s when they found out how serious the situation was.

"In about two or three seconds the little blips start showing up and right then and there my jaw kind of dropped,” Dr. Parker said. “There was a characteristic pattern of having a heart attack. "

According to the doctors that treated Bill at the hospital, if not for Dr. Parker recognizing the symptoms, he could have died. They found that one of Bill’s artery’s had 95 percent blockage in it.

"They said in that kind of situation it's a race against time to try and protect the heart and try and save my life, " said Bill Middleton.

Bill had never had heart issues in the past, but he and his wife say this event has been life-changing. They will forever be grateful for Connor's training and quick thinking.

"I can be kind of stubborn sometimes,” Bill said. “I didn't necessarily want to call an ambulance. But when I had Connor tell me it was necessary, I knew it was. I had the confidence in him that he knew what he was talking about. “

"This situation I feel like was something that really reminded me why I became a physician you know taking care of those closest to me, " said Dr. Parker.

Bill says since the heart attack he has been taking health and fitness more seriously.

He is working out regularly and eating healthier meals.

The American Heart Association says symptoms include pain or discomfit in the chest, lightheadedness, nausea and vomiting. Also, jaw, neck or back pain, arm or shoulder pain, and shortness of breath.