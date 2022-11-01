Watch Now
Holiday staples could cost you more than ever before

WRTV's Kaitlyn Kendall finds that Hoosiers could pay more than ever before for holiday staples from turkeys to trees.
Posted at 6:48 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 18:48:22-04

INDIANA — As the calendar flips to November, eyes turn to the holiday season.

As our eyes turn to the holidays, our wallets prepare to get a workout — and this year they'll be working harder than ever.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the cost of turkey is actually at an all-time high this year.

They say the retail price for fresh boneless, skinless turkey breast reached a record high of $6.70 per pound in September.

That's 112% higher than the same time last year when prices were $3.16 per pound, the American Farm Bureau Federation says.

"People don't realize they get boxed, then they get shipped, then they get stored, so all of those variables cost a little bit and this year they all cost a little bit more," Joseph Dugdale said.

Dugdale is one of the owners of Kincaid's Meat Market.

He said people are already ordering turkeys this year.

On top of inflation, Turkey farmers are also dealing with bird flu.

At the same time, Christmas tree farmers are being impacted by inflation.

Milt Yakey, the owner of Yakey Tree Farm, said the cost of most things on the farm has risen this year.

However, Yakey said he is going to try and eat the cost so he can keep prices down for his customer.s

"I don't know that I am going to go up this year," Yakey said. "I just think that I am going to stay where I was. I don't really care about cost, I just like growing trees. That's just the way it is. As long as I don't lose money."

Yakey has also been dealing with a lack of rain.

He said he has lost more trees than in years before, which is forcing him to bring trees in from elsewhere to sell.

Their advice is to plan and don't procrastinate when it comes to your holiday traditions.

Yakey also says you can buy a Christmas tree, with roots, so you can have it in your house for Christmas then plant it outside.

