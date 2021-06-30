Hoosiers' unemployment benefits in limbo

INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of Hoosiers are in limbo right now as Indiana's Department of Workforce Development determines how to proceed with unemployment benefits.

The confusion has been caused by a legal battle between the state and two groups challenging the decision to stop federal unemployment benefits early.

The following is a statement from the Office of Gov. Holcomb:

“The state of Indiana took the appropriate steps to terminate its participation in federal pandemic unemployment program. The agreement ended on June 19. The Governor and Department of Workforce Development will discuss an immediate appeal of the judge’s order with the Attorney General.”

