IACS takes in 28 dogs despite being over capacity

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services took in 28 dogs on Friday, even though they are already over capacity. They say the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asked for their assistance after the owner of the animals was arrested.

"We are already over capacity, not just space wise but staffing level wise,” Brandi Pahl the Chief Communications Officer of the Indianapolis Department of Business and Neighborhood Services said. “This was a huge hit to us it created even more work for our already overworked staff. "

IACS is currently caring for over 300 animals. While they have had a steady stream of people looking to adopt, finding staff to care for the animals on a day-to-day basis is what's hurting the care center severely.

Photo Provided / IACS A dog that was taken in by IACS.

"They are the people that clean the kennels they make sure that animals are fed they just make sure that they are taken care of,” Pahl said. “They spend some time with them, so they are extremely valuable."

The 28 dogs were seized from someone that lives on the north side of Indianapolis. IACS says they have had run-ins with the owner before.

" I mean we've had a history with this location having a lot of animals there that we have been called out to, " Pahl said.

IMPD wouldn't go into details about what the owner of the animals was arrested for. IACS says the dog’s owner was arrested on non-animal-related charges, so the dogs that were seized aren't up for adoption.

However, the care center says the best way you can help them out is by adopting an animal that is eligible. By doing that you will help make more space in the shelter and give a furry friend a forever home.

If you are interested in adopting a new pet, click here for information on how to do so.