IMPD: Crime on the rise in Broad Ripple Village

INDIANAPOLIS — Broad Ripple businesses and IMPD say crime has gotten worse within the past few months.

"We've had more violence and shootings here in Broad Ripple just in the past six months than we've had in the last seven or eight years," Geoff Hufford said.

Hufford works at Warleigh's Barber Shop on Broad Ripple Avenue.

He said during the day, Broad Ripple is calm but at night it's becoming a different story.

"Most of the trouble tends to come from that [Guilford] intersection," Hufford said.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, a shootout happened just outside Lava Lounge Bar, according to police.

On Saturday morning, a Starbucks employee says she walked in and found a bullet lodged in the front door, shattering the glass.

It's now boarded up.

"There has been an uptick in violence, shots fired, incidents, fights and those sort of things have been trending upward in the last couple of weeks in Broad Ripple," Commander Michael Wolley said.

IMPD Commander Michael Wolley said this new wave of violence is concerning.

"So, Monday my team is out walking seeing what we can do talk to store owners and some of the bars and have conversations with them. Monday night we are going to have a Town Hall hearing their concerns," Wolley said.

He points to downtown Indianapolis bars closing as one possible cause of this rise in gun violence.

In Monday night's town hall meeting with the Broad Ripple Village Association, local businesses and residents, IMPD said it's going to ask the association for a partnership to help crack down on crime through virtual policing.

"We are really going to be pushing our BLINK Indy and BLINK Pro," Wolley said. These programs place cameras on businesses for real-time viewing and monitoring.

Wolley said it's been successful in downtown Indy. While businesses have to pay to install the cameras, the technology will be crucial in solving cases.

So what's being done right now, to keep people safe?

"Typically, what you'll see on a Friday or Saturday night are eight officers either on bikes or foot walking around the village that's augmented by off-duty officers that work for individual businesses that focus on whats going on at their doors," Wolley said. "It"s going to be a long process, but hopefully a long with beautification with Broad Ripple Ave., they can start to make serious changes in the neighborhood."