IMPD gunshot detection system data being analyzed

INDIANAPOLIS— IMPD is now reviewing and analyzing the results from one of its newest crimefighting tools, a gunshot detection system that was piloted during a 9-week program.

IMPD tested out three different company's gunshot detection technologies.

The tools were placed in a 3-mile square radius on the east side of Indianapolis.

The technology is designed to find exact locations where shots are fired and immediately alert police through an officers lap top.

"I think it's a great program that definitely should be utilized in the surrounding neighborhoods of the city," Brenna Lee Said.

Lee lives on the east side not far from a gunshot detection location.

"I think it's great. I think it can take a lot of time for them to respond to 911 calls, so to have this program in place will be fantastic for everyone in the neighborhood," Lee said.

Other neighbors disagree and say they don't like the technology.

"I don't agree with it," Damien Moore said. "Too much policing. I don't think it's necessary."

Just last week the department was able to respond to Hamilton Avenue, near 10th and Rural, on the east side after being alerted of gunfire through the technology.

They found multiple shell casings in the road and at least six homes that had been shot at.

"What we're learning is these systems have the capability of getting officers to a scene where a gun shot has occurred more quickly," IMPD Commander Matthew Thomas said.

Thomas said it allows the department to respond quicker to an emergency situation.

"You have a specific area that allows that officer to respond to that's guided by that technology so there is no canvasing a large area before you find the victim, the witness or the suspect," Thomas said.

The department has said they found the gun shot detection systems to be affective.

IMPD records show the department has responded to at least 32 calls using the gun shot detection system since September 26th.

They have made at least one arrest and in other cases shell casings were collected.

"Gunshot detection systems will never be a substitute for picking up the phone and calling 911 and reporting it. We want to reassure people in the communities where these systems have been that we are still going to be there," Thomas said. "We were there before this technology, and we are going to continue to be there regardless of what the future holds for Indianapolis."

Some folks who live in the area are all for the gun shot detection technology.

"I wish they would go for it. Put a lot more up there, definitely spread it around," Patricia Bruce said. "I think it's important to have that because not everyone hears the gun shots, you can walk by and hear gun shots and never know where they're coming from."

IMPD will work with IUPUI to evaluate whether the gunshot detection systems help with response times and if they should be a permanent tool for the department.

Police say they will stop using the system during the data review, which is happening now.