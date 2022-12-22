INDOT prepares full rollout for incoming winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the are ready and will be out in full force tonight as winter weather impacts the area.

Throughout the state the department has about a thousand plows.

Their plan is to have driver on the road in 12 hour shifts to make sure they are doing what they can to make sure the roads are safe.

While they will do what they can, INDOT still urges drivers to avoid driving if they can on Thursday and Friday.