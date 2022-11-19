Indy couple has big dreams for their concrete decor business

INDIANAPOLIS — Cream and Concrete decor can be found online, in stores across Indy and at markets the owners travel to across the country. The success they are seeing now all started as just an idea.

Kaitlan Vosler began making items like planters, jewelry and trays back in 2016 inside her apartment.

"I started an Etsy store and then I moved onto my own website and got into local stores around Indy. It kind of took off from there," Kaitlan said.

In 2020, when everything shut down during the pandemic, she realized she needed to stop working from her garage in order to continue to grow the business.

"So I was one of the first people in the Machyne and getting a studio space in here really kind of helped kickstart the business in that way," Kaitlan said.

Machyne is a maker space located at the 16 Tech Innovation District where you can build things, but it's also a space to build a business. Members have access to tools and equipment from woodworking to metal fabrication.

WRTV first shared Kaitlan's story in June of 2021 as she worked out her studio at Machyne. Now, more than a year later she's outgrown that space.

"Our wholesale has consistently grown," she said. "We've been able to go, invited by Chip and Joanna Gaines, to the silos and do the Magnolia Markets there. So, in the past seven months, we've been there twice."

She now makes decor out of her own space and sells her products across the country. But, Kaitlan is no longer working alone, she has three employees and a co-owner.

"It was just more enjoyable than anything I've done before, Brook Vosler said.

Kaitlan's husband Brook is now working full-time as the co-owner of Cream and Concrete.

"In a lot of cases, people have a hard time working every second with their spouse, but it's been really fun and we've enjoyed it," Brook said.

Kaitlan and Brook are now thinking even bigger, as their business continues to grow. They are working on creating concrete furniture pieces.

"We want to make really cool concrete things that people talk about in Indianapolis, I think we can do that," he said.

In order to problem solve, Brook spends time in the woodworking space at Machyne, still taking advantage of his membership.

"It's only been two years of going full time on my own and then bringing my husband on full time and then us doing it together and growing it the way it is. So I'm just baffled that even two years ago, it wasn't even really a business," Kaitlan said.