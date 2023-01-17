Indy PL appoints new Chief Administrative Officer in special meeting

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees created a new and temporary Chief Administrative Officer (COA) position in a special boarding meeting Tuesday.

The position will be filled by Anita J. Harden, RN, MBA and owner of Interim Executives, LLC.

As CAO, Harden will work under the direction of Acting CAO Gregory Hill and in conjunction with the Indy PL board to support the library’s mission, implement recommendations from the Climate Improvement Study, build the leadership capacity of the Indy PL personnel, and fulfill other duties under the direction of Acting CAO Hill.

Harden’s term will begin upon execution of the contract and will not exceed 12 months.

“The Board is confident that with her depth of experience guiding organizations through periods of transition, Ms. Harden is uniquely positioned to lead the library through the next several months,” IndyPL Board of Trustees President Hope C. Tribble said. “We are thankful for her willingness to serve and believe that with her appointment, we are poised to secure a bright future for our library.”

Harden has led numerous strategic planning and organizational transitions for several nonprofits and cultural agencies in Indianapolis, including Family Service of Central Indiana, the Indiana Minority Health Coalition, Lutheran Child and Family Services, the Indiana Latino Institute, the Madam Walker Legacy Center and Indianapolis Public Schools.

Prior to founding Interim Executives, LLC, Harden served as President of Community Hospital East. Harden has also held more than 20 positions on committees and boards including Citizens Energy Group, The Indianapolis Zoo, the Black Nurses Association, The Indianapolis Rotary Foundation, the Indiana University School of Nursing, Christian Theological Seminary, LaPlaza and the Indiana Minority Mental Health Coalition.

“I am humbled to be given the opportunity to assist an essential community institution during this critical time,” Harden said. “To me, the most important aspect of an organization is its internal culture. As Chief Administrative Officer for the Indianapolis Public Library, I plan to do a lot of listening – to our staff, our patrons, our community and our leadership – in order to gain an understanding of all perspectives and to help library leadership build a healthy and sustainable culture.”

Harden will provide the library with the necessary executive-level support to continue operations to meet the needs of patrons and the community said Indy PL.

The library plans to begin the search for a permanent CEO with Harden’s assistance.

The library says that all candidates who previously applied for the CEO position will be eligible for consideration, not including Harden.