More than a dozen Indianapolis City-County Council members ask Indy PL to appoint Nichelle Hayes

INDIANAPOLIS — Sixteen members of the Indianapolis City-County Council have signed a letter to the Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees regarding the search for a new CEO.

The letter says that the search "has to date resulted in more instability and turmoil for the institution rather than less."

Former CEO Jackie Nytes resigned in August 2021 after months of some library employees calling for resignations and a change of leadership, claiming some members of management have created a toxic work environment. Some employees say under Nytes, there was an environment where racism, sexism, ableism, and other issues are swept under the rug.

Last month, the board announced it had selected Dr. Gabriel Morley as its next CEO over interim CEO Nichelle M. Hayes. That search took nine months and less than 24 hours after the announcement, Morley declined the job.

"We believe the library board’s recent decision to reopen the CEO search rather than appoint Ms. Nichelle Hayes will have a detrimental impact on the system," the council's letter reads. "Unless there are issues of which we have not been made aware, we ask the Indianapolis Public Library board of directors to heed the calls of our community and appoint Ms. Nichelle Hayes as the Indianapolis Public Library CEO."

Interim Chief Public Services Officer Gregory Hill is currently serving as the acting CEO for IndyPL. The library's website states that Hill will stay in that position until the Board appoints another interim or permanent CEO.

On Dec. 19, a press release sent out by a public relations agency on behalf of the library stated the board was "working on a plan to announce the appointment of a new interim library leader early in 2023." WRTV has reached out to get an update on the process and are waiting to hear back.

Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees President Hope C. Tribble released the following statement to WRTV in response to the letter:

“As president of the Indianapolis Public Library board of trustees, I appreciate the feedback from members of our City-County Council regarding the search for a new CEO to lead the library, and I understand their focus is the best interest of their constituents and the stakeholders the library board is called to serve. The issues that the Councillors and others have raised will be addressed when all internal legal and governance reviews are complete.”

You can read the full letter from the council below.