IndyGO asking for public input on future service plan

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGO is asking for public comment on its future service plan, a network redesign. It's meant to increase ridership by increasing frequency and streamlining routes.

"The goal of our future service plan is to produce more reliable service, more frequent service, service every day of the week. Longer hours, so starting earlier in the day and ending later at night. So just really hitting the areas where people need transit the most," IndyGO spokesperson Carrie Black said.

The transit agency plans to implement route ad schedule changes in phases over the next five years with the goal of improving the system. The plan concentrates service in areas where transit is needed most. The network overhaul has been in the works for years, but the pandemic put everything on pause.

"The pandemic was hard on us, just like it was on every other transit agency across the country. We saw ridership go down. We saw our number of coach operators go down," said Black.

Now, Black says ridership is increasing and the agency is recovering. It made some changes to the plan and released the new version for public comment.

Rider Angie Hughey has experienced service disruptions since the pandemic. Now she's hoping the changes will improve her experience.

"I'd like to see the busses run more often," Hughey said. "No route is going to be eliminated in its entirety, there may be some route names that are retired. There may be some portions of routes that are retired and are picked up by other routes. But at the end of the day, our goal is to produce a better service."

You can explore the upcoming changes to your route here.

The IndyGO board plans to vote on the plan in November, after hearing input from the community at upcoming meetings. You can attend and make your voice heard at the following times:

- October 13, 5:30 p.m., P30, 3039 N. Post Rd. (Accessible via Route 87)

- October 28, 5:30 p.m., virtual. Click here to register.

The plan is contingent on IndyGO hiring many more drivers. The program offers benefits and will even pay employees to get their CDLs. Click here to learn how more.