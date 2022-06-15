Watch
IndyGo unveils new hybrid bus targeting air quality concerns

WRTV Photo/Chase Sarten
IndyGo and Allison Transmission unveiled a new hybrid bus on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, on Monument Circle.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 08:10:44-04

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo has unveiled a new line of buses it expects will help with air quality, especially on air quality action days.

The Allison-Glen Flex electric bus was rolled out Tuesday night on Monument Circle.

The goal of the bus is to reduce the amount of emissions being put in the air, Carrie Black said.

In a city that has its share of Knozone Action days, the bus can shift from diesel to electric depending on the neighborhood's air quality.

"The technology that enables bus from electric to conventional is done through geofencing technology," Bob McGowan, a manager with Allison Transmission said. "Zero emissions, when engine off mode means cleaner air running through the denses part of our city of coverage area."

The bus can run on a battery for 10 or 50 miles.

"It still uses diesel power to recharge that once its not operating in an EV zone," McGowan said.

IndyGo will get three of the new buses from Allisons. The routes it will serve haven't been picked, but more than likely will be in areas will air quality issues.

The Red Line and the pending purple and blue lines are fully electric transit lines. When all done, the fleet will involve about 100 buses.

