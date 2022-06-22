Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Inflation impacting Hoosier farmers, many turning to e-commerce to offset cost

farming.png
Amanda Brandeis
farming.png
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 16:53:46-04

MOORELAND — Becker Farms in Mooreland is doing what they can to survive during a time when the cost of everything is going up.

Kyle Becker, a 4th generation farmer, said they are turning to e-commerce to offset the rise in everything.

He said their costs at the farm have gone up more than 43%.

"One thing about farming is that there's waves, you just have to keep riding them," Becker said.

Becker said Market Wagon helps him facilitate the delivery of his goods to his customers.

With the price of packaging, fuel, feed, and fertilizer, up farmers like Becker are doing what they can to keep the cost down for you.

Nick Carter with Market Wagon says the gap of cost between local foods and those at the grocery is closing.

"The inflationary impacts are actually disproportionately impacting the global supply chain so things that are coming from afar are even more expensive," Carter said. "If you're going to have to spend $4 or $5 on a dozen eggs anyway, because that's the price of things, why not spend it with a local farmer."

For more on Market Wagon, or to place an order from local Indiana farmers, click here.

TOP STORIES: Anderson mom shares baby formula following loss of infant twin sons | Children's Museum says vendor review 'oversight' to blame for Juneteenth watermelon salad | Annual Motorcycles on Meridian discontinued | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Residents near Garfield Park show concern after music festival leaves trash, tire marks behind

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.