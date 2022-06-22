Inflation impacting Hoosier farmers, many turning to e-commerce to offset cost

MOORELAND — Becker Farms in Mooreland is doing what they can to survive during a time when the cost of everything is going up.

Kyle Becker, a 4th generation farmer, said they are turning to e-commerce to offset the rise in everything.

He said their costs at the farm have gone up more than 43%.

"One thing about farming is that there's waves, you just have to keep riding them," Becker said.

Becker said Market Wagon helps him facilitate the delivery of his goods to his customers.

With the price of packaging, fuel, feed, and fertilizer, up farmers like Becker are doing what they can to keep the cost down for you.

Nick Carter with Market Wagon says the gap of cost between local foods and those at the grocery is closing.

"The inflationary impacts are actually disproportionately impacting the global supply chain so things that are coming from afar are even more expensive," Carter said. "If you're going to have to spend $4 or $5 on a dozen eggs anyway, because that's the price of things, why not spend it with a local farmer."

