IPS talks with parents during town hall about new transportation plan
WRTV's Alyssa Donovon reports. Some major changes may impact how your child gets to school in the fall. IPS is meeting with parents to explain the new transportation plan.
Posted at 10:23 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 22:23:39-04
INDIANAPOLIS — Some major changes may impact how your child gets to school in the fall. Indianapolis Public Schools met with parents Monday evening to explain the new transportation plan.
WRTV's Alyssa Donovon reports.
ORIGINAL STORY | IPS speaking with parents as they initiate transportation changes
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with RTV6 by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.