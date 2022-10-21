Kokomo Rescue Mission in desperate need of food to serve hundreds

KOKOMO— The Kokomo Rescue Mission helps hundreds of people daily and now they are in need themselves.
The shelves in their warehouse are nearly empty.
They are calling on the community they serve to help them restock their pantry.
The mission serves more than 250 meals every single day, both lunches and dinners to anyone who wants it.
"No matter who you are or what you do they are here to help," Alexis Kerschner said.
Kerschner goes to the mission frequently to get meals and other various items for her family.
"Some days we'd be hungry really," Kerschner said. "Without this place, I don't think people would know who to turn to and I think they'd have nobody so where would that leave them really?"
Officials at the mission say their needs have grown exponentially this year.
"The fact is there are more people that are seeking us for food and assistance," Mary Price with the Rescue Mission said.
They say they have served 37% more clients compared to last year.
Folks who visit the mission told WRTV it fills a critical need.
"Honestly, I don't know (what I would do without the mission)," Skylynn Beck said. "See this is why I am glad they have things like this because if they didn't then I don't know what we would do."
In order to provide those hundreds of meals daily the Mission needs the food to do it.
Feeding America says one in nine people in Indiana faces hunger.
Like Wilburn has been a resident at the Mission for about 9 months and said he relies on them. "You see the food prices go up and everything all the time. Some people are struggling really hard," Beck said. "It has done a lot it has helped me learn things, keep me sober, give me the things that I've needed throughout life."
The Mission is looking for various donations:
- Beef Stew
- Broth & Sauces
- Canned Fruit
- Canned Chicken
- Canned Tuna
- Canned Beans (all varieties)
- Canned Vegetables (all varieties)
- Chili & Soups
- Cream Soups
- Dry Pasta
- Pasta Sauce
- Peanut Butter
- Salad Dressings
- Spices
- Meals in a Can (Ravioli, Chicken & Dumplings, etc.)
For information on where you can drop off donations, click here.
If you are in need of food there are many resources across the state, Feeding America has several locationsacross the state:
Hoosier Hills Food Bank
2333 West Industrial Park Drive
PO Box 697
Bloomington, IN 47404
812.334.8374
www.hhfoodbank.org
Tri-State Food Bank, Inc.
2504 Lynch Road
Evansville, IN 47711
812.425.0775
www.tristatefoodbank.org
Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc.
999 East Tillman Road
P. O. Box 10967
Fort Wayne, IN 46816
260.447.3696
www.communityharvest.org/
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc.
3737 Waldemere Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46241
317.925.0191
www.gleaners.org
Food Finders Food Bank Inc.
1204 Greenbush Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
765.471.0062
www.food-finders.org
Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Inc.
6490 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
219.980.1777
www.foodbanknwi.org/
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana
6621 N. Old SR 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765.287.8698
curehunger.org/
Food Bank of Northern Indiana
702 South Chapin Street
South Bend, IN 46601
574.232.9986
feedindiana.org/
Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank
430 N 14th 1/2 St
Terre Haute, IN 47807
812.232.1447
www.archindy.org/cc/terrehaute/programs-foodbank.html