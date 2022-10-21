Kokomo Rescue Mission in desperate need of food to serve hundreds

KOKOMO— The Kokomo Rescue Mission helps hundreds of people daily and now they are in need themselves.

The shelves in their warehouse are nearly empty.

They are calling on the community they serve to help them restock their pantry.

The mission serves more than 250 meals every single day, both lunches and dinners to anyone who wants it.

"No matter who you are or what you do they are here to help," Alexis Kerschner said.

Kerschner goes to the mission frequently to get meals and other various items for her family.

"Some days we'd be hungry really," Kerschner said. "Without this place, I don't think people would know who to turn to and I think they'd have nobody so where would that leave them really?"

Officials at the mission say their needs have grown exponentially this year.

"The fact is there are more people that are seeking us for food and assistance," Mary Price with the Rescue Mission said.

They say they have served 37% more clients compared to last year.

Folks who visit the mission told WRTV it fills a critical need.

"Honestly, I don't know (what I would do without the mission)," Skylynn Beck said. "See this is why I am glad they have things like this because if they didn't then I don't know what we would do."

In order to provide those hundreds of meals daily the Mission needs the food to do it.

Feeding America says one in nine people in Indiana faces hunger.

Like Wilburn has been a resident at the Mission for about 9 months and said he relies on them. "You see the food prices go up and everything all the time. Some people are struggling really hard," Beck said. "It has done a lot it has helped me learn things, keep me sober, give me the things that I've needed throughout life."

The Mission is looking for various donations:

Beef Stew

Broth & Sauces

Canned Fruit

Canned Chicken

Canned Tuna

Canned Beans (all varieties)

Canned Vegetables (all varieties)

Chili & Soups

Cream Soups

Dry Pasta

Pasta Sauce

Peanut Butter

Salad Dressings

Spices

Meals in a Can (Ravioli, Chicken & Dumplings, etc.)

If you are in need of food there are many resources across the state, Feeding America has several locationsacross the state: