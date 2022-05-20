Laying out the steps needed for a gas tax suspension in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices are not easing up. According to AAA, Indiana’s average gas price on Thursday is $4.61 a gallon. At the Statehouse, Democrats are still pushing to temporarily suspend the gas tax to give Hoosiers some relief.

The Indiana General Assembly is scheduled to return to work on Tuesday. It's the day set aside to typically override governor veto’s. The only way they could even address the gas tax is if Governor Holcomb turns Tuesday into a special session or calls a special session for another day.

In addition, legislation calling for a temporary suspension would have to be ready to go for lawmakers to vote on.

It's something Indiana Democratic legislators feel is needed.

"This is a good way we can help put money in people’s pockets," Democrat Rep. Justin Moed said. "Which means they are going to put it back in the economy to instead of the state just building up its surplus fund which is more then we have ever had in history. So, it seems like a good time to step up and help people out."

Indiana Republicans haven’t indicated if they are in favor of suspending the gas tax or not. One Republican State Representative said he would be interested in having a special session to discuss solutions though.

"I would like to see us get together and having a meeting on it for sure,” said State Rep. Jim Lucas, a Republican from District 29. “When you look at everything that’s happened so far with the tax, mainly the sales tax, that’s the one that has really exploded and gotten away from us.”

Representative Lucas didn’t indicate he’d be interested in suspending the gas tax even with the large surplus the state has, but he does think now would be good time for elected representatives to get together and find a solution to give Hoosiers some relief.

“For an Indiana Governor to suspend gas tax through a declaration of an energy emergency, the state must have an existing or projected energy shortfall that would jeopardize life, health and property," Governor Holcomb’s said in a statement earlier this week.

The governor indicated a shortage is not something that the state is currently having or will in the future.

WRTV reached out to the Governor’s office to see if he has made a decision on a special session and his press secretary said if he decides to call a special session the media will alerted.