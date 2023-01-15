MCPHD offers two COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics on MLK Jr. Day

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Public Health Department is partnering with the Indy Public Library, IndyGo and Light of the World Christian Church to offer two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Monday for MLK Jr. Day.

The two clinics will be available to residents 12 years of age and older from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The clinics will be located at:

Garfield Park Branch Library

2502 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, 46203 (MCPHD mobile unit)



2502 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, 46203 (MCPHD mobile unit) IndyGo Julia M. Carson Transit Center

201 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, 46204



The COVID-19 vaccine will be free. Flu shots will also be available free of charge.

According to the MCPHD, the recently approved COVID-19 bivalent vaccines can prevent serious illness and hospitalization from the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the omicron strain.

This vaccine is recommended for anyone who has not received the bivalent vaccine – even for those who have received boosters of the original vaccine prior to October.