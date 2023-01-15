Watch Now
MCPHD offers two COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics on MLK Jr. Day

marion county public health department.png
Marion County Public Health Department
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 13:48:06-05

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Public Health Department is partnering with the Indy Public Library, IndyGo and Light of the World Christian Church to offer two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Monday for MLK Jr. Day.

The two clinics will be available to residents 12 years of age and older from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The clinics will be located at:

  • Garfield Park Branch Library
    2502 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, 46203 (MCPHD mobile unit)
  • IndyGo Julia M. Carson Transit Center
    201 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, 46204

The COVID-19 vaccine will be free. Flu shots will also be available free of charge.

According to the MCPHD, the recently approved COVID-19 bivalent vaccines can prevent serious illness and hospitalization from the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the omicron strain.

This vaccine is recommended for anyone who has not received the bivalent vaccine – even for those who have received boosters of the original vaccine prior to October.

