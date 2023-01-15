MCPHD offers two COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics on MLK Jr. Day

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Public Health Department is partnering with the Indy Public Library, IndyGo and Light of the World Christian Church to offer two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Monday for MLK Jr. Day.
The two clinics will be available to residents 12 years of age and older from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The clinics will be located at:
- Garfield Park Branch Library
2502 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, 46203 (MCPHD mobile unit)
- IndyGo Julia M. Carson Transit Center
201 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, 46204
The COVID-19 vaccine will be free. Flu shots will also be available free of charge.
According to the MCPHD, the recently approved COVID-19 bivalent vaccines can prevent serious illness and hospitalization from the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the omicron strain.
This vaccine is recommended for anyone who has not received the bivalent vaccine – even for those who have received boosters of the original vaccine prior to October.