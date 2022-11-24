Watch Now
Mozel Sanders Foundation Thanksgiving meal prep underway

Mozel Sanders Foundation at New Direction.png
WRTV's Amber Grigley
Posted at 10:48 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 22:48:53-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A huge effort is underway to feed thousands of Hoosiers for Thanksgiving.

It was all hands on deck tonight, from adults to children volunteering to prepare nearly 2,200 meals to go out Thanksgiving morning for the Mozel Sanders Foundation.

The foundation partnered with New Direction Church to set up this satellite location to see this vision through.

"I have been doing this for Mozel Sanders for over 20 years. So, it has really been something that's near and dear to my heart," Chef Michael Futch said.

An indescribable feeling for Chef Futch each and every year, helping the community in a big way.

"2020, in the middle of the pandemic, they shut down the primary location," Futch said. "So, they said they were looking for additional locations. Right now, we are the largest satellite location serving over 2,000 Hoosiers."

"We just provide the space. Welcome alongside them. We got volunteers who help them in it," Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr. with New Direction Church said.

Sullivan Jr. said his church has partnered with Mozel Sanders Foundation for the past four years. He said sharing this moment with the community to show kindness, love and generosity is an amazing sight.

"All of us bring something to it. That is our efforts, that is our willingness to be involved, and just the space. It's been so encouraging to see that the community is rallying behind this effort," Sullivan Jr. said.

"It really inspired me to reach out to see what other volunteer opportunities are on our side of town," volunteer Shelia Fair said.

Fair brought her daughter to volunteer. Packing meals with chicken, pie, rolls, vegetables, and a special note crafted by all the children volunteering.

"It makes me feel great. It doesn't really have a reward besides the fact that you give all you can, do all you can, and it just makes me feel great," Kenedy Perkins, a 12-year-old volunteering said.

Mozel Sanders Foundation feeds 10,000, if not more, Hoosiers each year. Chef Futch said it appears that they are on track to meet that goal and then some this year.

