Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Multiple residents on near-eastside haven't received mail in nearly three weeks

Missing mail on the near-eastside.png
Posted at 11:51 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 23:54:31-04

INDIANAPOLIS — At least a dozen neighbors, if not more, are left with many unanswered questions after going days without getting their mail. Many people who live in a near-eastside neighborhood reached out to WRTV, looking for answers.

It's a mail mystery for some residents living on Brookside Parkway South Drive. Neighbors say they have not received mail in more than 10 days, and now they are starting to worry.

"I have new credit cards coming. I have a new passport I'm waiting on. I just have all of these things that I can't just have floating around to different addresses or in some dumpster somewhere," Libby Cheval said.

Cheval said she hadn't received mail since July 10.

"It's been 16 days, maybe three weeks, since we've been receiving any mail. It's utterly ridiculous," Cheval said.

So, she reached out to her neighbors and realized that she was not alone.

"We would like to see normal functioning, and we would like to see if they could find the lost mail," said Donald Woods.

Woods, who reached out to WRTV, said he noticed the unusual pattern on July 18.

"We've seen some brief interruptions," Woods said. "We've seen where they wouldn't be out here for two to three days. So, you kind of got used to it."

While talking with Cheval and Woods, another neighbor Gary Landess joined the conversation, saying he had been without mail for at least 10 days.

"I called about that package at last three times. And 'well, it's going to be delivered today.' I said is it on the truck? I didn't get an answer, oh, it'll be delivered. Well, it wasn't," Landess said.

All three neighbors said they've tried calling the postal service and even went to their local branch at Linwood.

As they each compared the different responses they received, they said they just want transparency and for USPS to help them get to the bottom of this.

"If you can't get it out, just tell us that," Landess said. "Tell us where the mail is so that way you don't have to worry about your information and whatever you ordered floating around somewhere on the East side."

WRTV’s Amber Grigley reached out to USPS about this, and a spokeswoman responded that she would get back to us in the coming days.

TOP STORIES: Mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall leaves multiple dead, injured | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Married Indianapolis couple among those killed in Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting | Toddler killed in hit-and-run crash near Clearwater Village Shopping Center | Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting: First victim had a gun, no time to use it

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.