One week until election day, what you need to know before you hit the polls

INDIANAPOLIS — This time next week, the polls will be closed, and we will be closer to knowing who has been elected into various positions in the Hoosier state.

"Early voting is running really smoothly here in Marion County," said Brienne Delaney, Director of the Marion County Board of Elections.

Delaney said the county has nine early voting locations. The most the county has ever had for a general election.

More locations give people more options to cast their ballot early; however, Delaney said not as many Hoosiers are showing up.

"I will say that the numbers are a little bit lower than they were in 2018," Delaney said.

As of Sunday, only 11,000 people voted early. Compared to the same time last general election in 2018, 21,000 people voted early.

"I like the convenience of it and not having to wait in line," Jonathan Smith said.

Voting can bring on mixed feelings for a lot of people. Delaney shared some last-minute things to keep in mind for a smooth process.

"Make sure you have your ID. That's the number one thing. Don't forget to bring that," Delaney said. "Two is, to make a plan. You can go to vote.indy.gov to make your plans. And three, I say if you have an absentee ballot, it is due to our election board by 6 pm on election day."

Early voting ends Monday, November 7, at noon.