Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Plans to remove light at State Road 37 and 141st Street delayed indefinitely

The project in Fishers was budgeted for less than any of bids received
Fishers ends IN 37 construction due to high bids
SR37 & 141st
Posted at 11:40 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 23:40:53-04

FISHERS — The city of Fishers is delaying a traffic flow improvement project at the intersection of State Route 37 and 141st Street. This comes after discovering the project is estimated to cost more than expected due to current market conditions.

"We're very disappointed because we really believe in the project. We see the need for it," Fishers spokesperson Ashley Elrod said.

For years, the city in partnership with the state and county has been eliminating lights on SR 37 one intersection at a time. The project at 126th Street is already complete. Projects at 146th, 131st, and 135th streets should all be finished by next year. But the light at 141st Street will remain.

"Unfortunately, the bids we did receive came back almost double what our engineers estimated, even with considering inflation," Elrod said.

The city's engineers estimated the project would cost $26.6 million, even considering today's current record-high inflation. When bids came in at $33 million, $34 million and a whopping $49.4 million, the city decided to wait until the markets stabilize.

"At the end of the day, it's our job to make sure we're spending taxpayer dollars effectively and efficiently," Elrod said.

Jason Sloderbeck is the co-owner of The Bombshell Hair Co, which is located on SR 37 between 141st and 146th. He said the delay may end up being good for business.

"I'm not upset about it at all," Sloderbeck said. "I was concerned with the fact that they were going to cut the south traffic to get to the businesses on the east side of 37, it would've made it impossible for people to get here. Since they're pausing the project, I think it's good for the businesses here along 141st street."

Noblesville resident Cheryl Oyedele drives SR 37 nearly every day. She isn't too bothered by the delay.

"I think that after it's all done, it'll be a lot better, but for right now, we'll just have to deal with the discomfort of it," Oyedele said.

The city is emphasizing that this is not a stop, just a pause.

"The end goal is to complete the full corridor and get those construction barrels off of the road as quickly as possible," Elrod said.

For more information about the SR37 project, including lane restrictions and detours, visit the 37 Thrives website.

TOP STORIES: Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations | US Marshals Service conducts initiative that leads to 60 arrests, including in Indianapolis | 11-year-old boy dies after fireworks incident in southwest Indiana | Grant County family seeking answers after their dog comes home spray-painted | 'Where's Lois?': Hoarder's death unearths mystery of his mother's death

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.