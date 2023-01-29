Police investigating death of the twin brother of kidnapped Ohio baby found in Indianapolis last month

COLUMBUS –Columbus police are investigating the death of the twin brother of the baby that was found in Indianapolis after an Ohio Amber Alert in December.

Six-month-old Ky'air Thomas died Saturday evening in Columbus.

Police were dispatched to a home after a call that a baby was not breathing. The baby was taken to the hospital and later died.

A cause of death for Ky'air has not yet been determined.

Ky'air Thomas was one of two twins that were kidnapped last month during an Ohio Amber Alert.

The twins were taken after a woman, Nalah Jackson, stole a car with the twins inside on Dec. 19.

Ky'air was found hours before his brother outside of Dayton International Airport. His twin brother, Kason was found two days later in Indianapolis after a brutal search that led to the arrest of Nalah Jackson and the discovery of Kason outside of a Donato’s pizza.

Ky'air and Kason Thomas were reunited with their Ohio family shortly after and Nalah Jackson is now facing two federal kidnapping charges in Ohio.

Family member, Wilma Booker told ABC 6 affiliate:

"We're gonna continue to pray we're gonna continue to be together we're gonna continue to be there for each other the best way we know how."

Columbus detectives are actively investigating the incident.

__

Contributions by ABC News 6, Cantly Elliott

