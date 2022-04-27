State Police found 46 victims of an Indianapolis dealership committing odometer fraud

INDIANAPOLIS — A WRTV investigation into a local car dealer is revealing a growing number of victims.

KBB Auto Sales is accused of deceiving its customers by selling vehicles with the odometers rolled back thousands of miles.

This investigation started with one victim and now Indiana State Police Detective Brandon Farias has found 46 victims of the dealership.

WRTV's Kelsey Anderson has spoken with victims daily since her first report on March 16. Eight of them have filed lawsuits through Perry Township Small Claims Court.

While they wait for the investigation or their day in court, all of them are stuck with bill and a car that’s not what they paid for.

Tim Hardwick is still waiting for his refund of $9,500 after purchasing a vehicle from KBB Auto Sales in Indianapolis. We talked to him on March 16 and more than a month later, he's still waiting.

After Hardwick made state police aware of the problem, they found dozens of other victims.

Remember Dyquisha Lacy? She’s the one who bought a car for $7,000 and within a week of purchasing it, the car broke down on the interstate.

She called Detective Farias and found besides the car being a “lemon,” her odometer had also been rolled back nearly 70,000 miles.

We talked to her on March 21 and she’s still waiting. So is Alicia Akins, who found out her odometer had been rolled back through Detective Farias.

When she filed a lawsuit in small claims court against the dealership, they repossessed her car.

It’s since been sold to another consumer.

All three of these victims we spoke to have filed in small claims court.

Hardwick is set to go to court this Thursday.

Akins is due in court on May 25.

Lacy was in court on Tuesday. We are waiting to hear how that went.