Support for Seara: Hundreds attend vigil in Richmond for officer shot in the line of duty

RICHMOND — Hundreds of people attended a prayer vigil for Officer Seara Burton on Friday.
The four-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department was shot in the head while assisting with a traffic stop Wednesday night.
At this time, Officer Burton is in a Dayton, Ohio hospital fighting for her life, according to local authorities.
READ MORE | Friends, colleagues share more about Officer Burton
You can watch the prayer vigil below.
TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody | Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop | Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it