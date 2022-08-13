Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Support for Seara: Hundreds attend vigil in Richmond for officer shot in the line of duty

Prayer vigil for Officer Seara Burton
WRTV
Prayer vigil for Officer Seara Burton
Posted at 10:34 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 22:34:49-04

RICHMOND — Hundreds of people attended a prayer vigil for Officer Seara Burton on Friday.

The four-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department was shot in the head while assisting with a traffic stop Wednesday night.

At this time, Officer Burton is in a Dayton, Ohio hospital fighting for her life, according to local authorities.

READ MORE | Friends, colleagues share more about Officer Burton

You can watch the prayer vigil below.

TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody | Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop | Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.