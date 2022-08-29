Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Target hosts its biannual Car Seat Trade-in

The program will run from Sept. 11 to Sept. 24
How to properly restrain kids in car seats
Image copyright 2012 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Getty Images
How to properly restrain kids in car seats
Posted at 5:50 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 17:50:24-04

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of Baby Safety Month, Target is hosting its biannual Car Seat Trade-in program from Sept. 11 to Sept. 24.

Guests are able to head to their local Target store and trade in their old car seats to receive a 20% off coupon. The coupon is valid until Oct. 8 using the Target Circle app or visiting the Target website.

The coupon is available to use towards a new car seat, stroller, or select baby gear such as car seats & bases, highchairs, strollers, travel systems, bouncers, rockers, playards, and swings.

The donated car seat materials will be recycled by Waste Management.

Target created the program to help make it easier for guests to make and access sustainable choices.

All stores, with the exception of select small format stores, are participating in the Car Seat Trade-in program. Contact your local store for more info.

TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.