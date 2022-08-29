Target hosts its biannual Car Seat Trade-in

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of Baby Safety Month, Target is hosting its biannual Car Seat Trade-in program from Sept. 11 to Sept. 24.

Guests are able to head to their local Target store and trade in their old car seats to receive a 20% off coupon. The coupon is valid until Oct. 8 using the Target Circle app or visiting the Target website.

The coupon is available to use towards a new car seat, stroller, or select baby gear such as car seats & bases, highchairs, strollers, travel systems, bouncers, rockers, playards, and swings.

The donated car seat materials will be recycled by Waste Management.

Target created the program to help make it easier for guests to make and access sustainable choices.

All stores, with the exception of select small format stores, are participating in the Car Seat Trade-in program. Contact your local store for more info.