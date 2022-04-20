Thrifting for Hope: the Hancock County Hope House changing lives one item at a time

HANCOCK COUNTY — It seems spring weather is taking its time to show up and you may be itching to start spring cleaning.

Whether you're cleaning out of space or looking for something new the Hancock County Hope House can help you while helping the homeless community.

“We are in desperate need for men’s clothes. Jeans that's a hot item, sweatshirt are huge,” Andrea Mallory the executive director of the Hancock County Hope House. “We need swimsuits because things that you think are spring clothes shorts tank tops bathing suits for everyone tools we love to have tools.”

At the Hancock County Hope House, you can find just about anything, from shoes to toys or even cleaning supplies.

That’s why Mallory encourages you to not just donate the old but look for something new too.

“The store is beautiful, it's here, it's staying here - the money is staying here. It's all going right back into helping the shelter,” Mallory said.

The thrift store is connected to a homeless shelter that serves women, men and children.

The store funding about 60 % of their operation but also helping those living there find a new sense of confidence.

“The men women and children here for anything they need. I mean they get they get to shop here for free,” Mallory said. “It gives me goosebumps because they get they get what they want, you know, we, our job, is to make them feel confident and all of us feel confident in our clothes. So I don't care what they get, you know, as long as they match and they get the things that they need. A good looking purse for a female and some good shoes for a guy makes him feel good.”

Mallory said they are considered transitional housing, helping individuals and families get back on their feet.

“Right now the biggest key challenges are for them is transportation and finding housing that they can afford,” Mallory said. “We provide everything from clothing to programs to resources to sobriety. We will help you do whatever you want to do to get you where you need to go.”

Now she also wants to encourage people to shop at the thrift store instead of just donating she said when people drop stuff off she encourages them to check out the store and see if there's anything you like because all that money stays right here within the Hope House and helps them out over on the shelter side of things.

You can learn more about the Hope House and their business hours here.