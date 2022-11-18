Two brothers looking to revitalize Garfield Park neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — Two brothers are hoping to revitalize a more than 100-year-old building in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

“The consistent thing we kept hearing from people is that we want attainable spaces and businesses – who are just getting started or growing,” Phil Kirk, CEO & Founder of the real estate group, Kirk Realty Team.

Joel and Phil Kirk purchased the more than 100-year-old Yoke Building back in March and immediately began renovations.

“We purchased the building for $390,000 and I went out and raised a half million to do the restoration,” Joel Kirk, CEO and Founder of the nonprofit Discovering Broadway Inc. said.

The Yoke Building sits across the street from Garfield Park — the park is considered to be one of Indianapolis’s oldest parks.

Once complete the Kirk’s are hoping to turn the building into an area that will look to house small businesses and include luxury apartments.

“So that’s exactly what we have been doing – restoring storefronts and breathing life back into these apartments,” Phil Kirk said.

Once complete — the Yoke Building will be called the Yoke Pavilion. The Pavilion will also feature a community space and art galleries, as well as local businesses including Serendipity Plants.

“I wanted to offer something to the community – I’m going to offer classes on how to grow your own food and in a local community I think there is a need for that,” Dayna Thompson, the owner of Serendipity Plants said.

The Kirks say they expect the pavilion to be up and running starting in Spring 2023.