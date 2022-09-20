'We are the ones with a life sentence': Family says sentence doesn't provide justice for killed loved one

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of hitting and killing two people while they were walking on Kentucky Avenue in July 2021 was sentenced to 12 years, with only four to be sentenced in prison.

Grahm Parker was charged with two charges of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and two charges of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.

With a plea agreement, the last two charges were dismissed, according to court documents.

The family of Geoffrey Wilson, one of the men killed in the incident, now are sharing why they believe their loved ones did not get the justice they deserve.

“The sentence that she handed down was not fair,” Jonathan Wilson, Geoffrey Wilson’s father said. “It wasn’t just. He took two people’s lives and he was sentenced to four years. Then four years probation and four years home detention.”

31-year-old Cody Dion and 32-year-old Geoffrey Wilson were both killed.

Wilson’s family is struggling to find a reason for what they consider a light sentence.

“You get more of a sentence for possession of drugs,” Jonathan Wilson said. “And he took two people’s lives. We are the ones with the life sentence.”