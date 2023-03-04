'We continue to grow every year' Boone County holds fifth annual Deputy Jacob Pickett Remembrance Day

BOONE COUNTY — Today, Boone County honored the life of a Boone County Sheriff's deputy, five years after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

For the fifth annual Deputy Jacob Pickett Remembrance Day, members of the community gathered at the Boone County Fairgrounds with police demonstrations, craft and business vendors, bouncy houses for kids, a silent auction, and the annual Deputy Pickett Blood Drive.

This year a new activity was also introduced with the first ever Respond and Run Memorial 5K Race.

"We continue to grow every year," Jen said.

Provided Photo/Jen Pickett Jen and Jacob Pickett

Jen founded the Jacob Pickett Response Organization to honor her husband, Jacob Pickett, was shot in the line of duty on March 2, 2018, while pursuing a suspect with his K9 Brik. After several days on life support, Jake died on March 5.

The Jacob Pickett Response Organization spotlights a law enforcement family each year and raises funds to help them.

WRTV

"Something we're really proud of, in the last three years, we have given to seven families, nearly $45,000 and that two in Boone County alone," Jen said.

There is an application process that allows people to apply for themselves of for an officer or family. The organization has previously supported a family with a daughter diagnosed with leukemia and another family whose husband died of cancer.

WRTV

"Jake just wanted to help," Jen said. "He wanted to help people, he'd help them whether he was on duty or not, and that's why our mantra or our hashtag is #RepsondLikeJake. Jake would step up and do what he could for anyone and that's exactly what we do as an organization. We respond like Jake would."

PREVIOUS | Former addict says Deputy Pickett helped save his life: 'I will never forget him' | Remembering Jake: The funeral of Deputy Jacob Pickett | Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett 1983-2018 | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 partner Brik to remain with Pickett's family from now on

"It's important to honor his legacy because as an organization that honors that legacy, our mission is to step in and help law enforcement officers at their worst times," Jen said. "They work and serve our community at our worst moments but who is there for them at their worst moment?"