Arsenal Tech High School principal steps down following investigation but reasons remain unclear

INDIANAPOLIS — Arsenal Tech High School spent the first half of the school year without its principal, and that principal has now stepped down from the position.

Arsenal Tech High School Principal Corye Franklin was placed on administrative leave on August 30 pending an investigation into “potential district policy violations”, the district told WRTV.

Four months later, Franklin resigned from the position effective December 31, 2022.

Indianapolis Public Schools have declined to answer questions from WRTV about the investigation or regarding why Franklin was placed on leave in the first place.

“IPS respectfully exercises the discretion afforded it by Ind. Code 5-14-3-4(b)(8) to refrain from disclosing records from personnel files,” said IPS General Counsel Ken Pack in an email to WRTV. “However, I can share that Mr. Franklin was never disciplined and the charges that prompted the investigation were dismissed prior to his resignation. “

Franklin had been the Arsenal Tech High School principal since 2018.

The school has an enrollment of more than 2,100 and is the largest high school in Indianapolis Public Schools.

The school’s staff custodian, John Winston, was suspended last year and recommended for termination for time and record falsification. Officials say he reported hours for pay that were not worked.

Winston had worked for IPS since September 2019 and was terminated, effective December 20, 2022, records show.

It’s unclear if Winston’s suspension and Franklin’s administrative leave were connected in any way.

WRTV has not been able to reach Franklin or Winston for comment.

We’ve also asked IPS whether Franklin’s administrative leave was paid or unpaid and we are waiting on an answer.