Ex-Carmel school treasurer pleads guilty and agrees to pay $95K to district

HAMILTON COUNTY — A former Clay Middle School extracurricular treasurer has agreed to pay back $94,754 to Carmel Clay Schools as part her sentence handed down Thursday.

Aletta Nowlin squeezed her eyes shut as she pleaded guilty to two felony counts of Official Misconduct and Corrupt Business Influence.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss 18 counts of theft against Nowlin.

WRTV Investigates first reported on the case in October after the Indiana State Board of Accounts audit found Nowlin purchased gift cards, gas, groceries, jewelry and makeup using funds meant for student athletics.

Carmel Clay Schools fired Nowlin in 2021.

She’s been incarcerated in the Hamilton County jail since her arrest in April 2024, and appeared in court in handcuffs and orange inmate clothing.

Nowlin will be released from custody soon and will serve a two-year sentence through Hamilton County Community Corrections, on work release or home detention, depending on her behavior.

As part of her sentence, the judge ordered her to pay $500 a month to Carmel Clay Schools totaling $94,754 in restitution.

Her attorney, Trampas A. Whalin, said it will be difficult for Nowlin to pay given that she has to pay 25% of her income to community corrections while she’s there.

“$95,000 during the term of this is going to be very difficult to pay, let alone someone convicted of a level 5 and level 6 felony but what is required by law is that she make reasonable efforts to pay that,” said Whalin. “She’s probably at the high end of her earnings, $500 to $600 a week on what she can take home and that’s not counting what she has to pay to community corrections or anything like that.”

Nowlin did not issue an apology or make any statements about her actions.

Nowlin is due back here at the Hamilton County courthouse on November 8 for a compliance hearing to determine how she's coming along with paying the money back.

Emily Bauer, a spokesperson for Carmel Clay Schools said they have increased staff training and enhanced internal controls in response to the State Board of Accounts audit.

The district sent an email to parents.

“It is disappointing to find out that any employee of a school system has taken money and while we are limited in discussing the case due to it being an ongoing investigation, we want to assure our families that we have increased staff training and implementation of internal controls across the district to prevent future incidents,” read the district email.

CARMEL CLAY STATEMENT:

“After administration noticed financial irregularities at Clay Middle School, district administration reported concerns to the State Board of Accounts. The State Board of Accounts performed an audit and found funds misappropriated, funds unaccounted for, and unauthorized credit card purchases by the Clay Middle School treasurer. The employee was terminated and the case was turned over to authorities. CCS has increased training and implementation of internal controls across the district, at both the building and organizational levels. The district extends its gratitude to the State Board of Accounts for its assistance and diligence in this matter.”