New operator to open childcare center at Brownsburg building with troubled past

BROWNSBURG — A new operator will soon open a childcare center in Brownsburg at the site where children were allegedly sexually abused under the former operator.

Graceland Kids Center is expected to open in the coming weeks at 325 E Main Street in Brownsburg.

WRTV Graceland Kids Center in Brownsburg

Main Street University 4 Kidz previously operated out of the same building. It closed in May 2025.

Their closure was prompted by a massive child abuse investigation involving former employee Gabriel Garner, former owner Nancy Minton and former director Jennyfer Lingbeck.

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Graceland Kids Center currently runs another child care facility at 1818 N Girls School Road in Indianapolis, according to their website.

WRTV Graceland Kids Center in Brownsburg

When WRTV Investigates stopped by the Brownsburg location on April 3, the center did not yet appear to be open or operating.

The Family and Social Services Administration, the state agency that licenses and inspects childcare facilities in Indiana, said Graceland Kids Center applied for a license for the Brownsburg location on January 6, 2026.

"The license is currently in review, which is why the location is not listed on the Care Finder website," an FSSA spokesperson told WISH Investigates in an email.

Property records show Nancy Minton, through an LLC, owns the building at 325 E Main Street.

Minton is currently facing pending criminal charges in connection with accusations of sexual abuse of children at the facility.

Minton is charged with:

Obstruction of Justice, case is domestic violence/child abuse, a Level 5 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent, Def. placed dep. in situation that endangers dep, a Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, Def alters, damages, or removes any record, document, a Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, Def makes, presents, or uses a false record, document, a Level 6 Felony

(3) Counts of Failure to Report, a Class B Misdemeanor

WRTV Investigates contacted Minton's attorney for comment and he declined to comment.

WRTV Investigates also contacted Graceland Kids Center.

Program Director Mary Gideon released the following statement to WRTV:

"We are currently preparing for the opening of our new childcare center in Brownsburg and are targeting an opening in the coming weeks, pending final preparations.

We understand the concerns surrounding the history of the building. We want to be clear that our organization is entirely independent and has no affiliation with the previous childcare operation or the individuals involved.

Graceland Kids Center has been in operation for the past few years and has consistently remained in full compliance with all state laws and childcare regulations. Our experience operating licensed programs reflects our commitment to maintaining high standards of care, safety, and accountability.

Our focus is on establishing a safe, structured, and nurturing environment for children and families in the community. We are committed to full compliance with all state licensing requirements, safety standards, and best practices in early childhood care.

We are not connected in any way to Main Street University 4 Kids."

Jennyfer Lingbeck, former director at Main Street University 4 Kidz, was charged with:

Obstruction of Justice, case is domestic violence/child abuse, a Level 5 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent, Def. placed dep. in situation that endangers dep, a Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, Def alters, damages, or removes any record, document, a Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, Def makes, presents, or uses a false record, document, a Level 6 Felony

(3) Counts of Failure to Report, a Class B Misdemeanor

Gabriel Garner, a former employee at Main Street University 4 Kidz, is facing 48 counts of child molest, child exploitation, vicarious sexual gratification and possession of child pornography.

WRTV

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His charges stem from a significant investigation that began in April 2025 when police found over 130 photos of sexually explicit images of children at the daycare, ranging in 3 to 5 years of age, and approximately 125,000 images of child pornography on Garner's phone.

Brownsburg police identified eight victims, leading to the center's closure.

The criminal charges against Minton, Lingbeck and Garner are still pending.

The announcement of Graceland Kids Center opening comes as many families are seeking childcare options in Indiana.

Dr. Hanan Osman, executive director of the Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children, told WRTV her organization’s review of data shows 311 child cares have closed since Sept. 1.

Of those, 221 have closed as a direct result of cuts to the Child Care Development Fund (CCDF) voucher program.

CCDF vouchers help low-income families cover the cost of child care. Reimbursement rates for the vouchers have been cut and the state will not issue any new vouchers until at least 2027.

This has caused many families to stop using them and drop out of child care programs altogether.

