Ex-Greenwood and Indianapolis Metro Police officer found dead

JOHNSON COUNTY-- A former Greenwood and Indianapolis Metro police officer was found dead on Sunday morning.

Greenwood Police located Zane Hennig deceased at Craig Park following a report of an unresponsive male in the parking lot.

Medics responded to the scene and performed life-saving measures but were unable to revive Hennig, records show.

The cause of death is pending a medical examination and toxicology, according to the Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt.

Hennig was hired by Greenwood Police on June 7, 2021 and resigned on August 10, 2023.

He had previously worked for Indianapolis Metro Police.

Hennig was one of five Greenwood Police Officers who faced termination for allegedly violating department policy by using slurs in instant messages.

Three officers — Jacob Hagist, Zane Hennig, and Tyler Kintzele— all resigned in August.

The Greenwood Police Merit Commission will meet October 11 at 5 p.m. to make a decision about the employment of Officer Sam Bowen.

The Commission will hear Elijah Allen’s case on October 30.

City attorney Drew Foster said Hennig and Kintzele resigned before the city could present any documents to the merit commission. Officer Hagist resigned after formal charges were brought, said Foster.

