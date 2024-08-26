Ex-police officer pleads guilty to drunk driving following 2023 crash

MUNCIE — A former Muncie police officer pleaded guilty Monday to drunk driving following a July 2023 crash in Howard County.

Corey Posey reached a plea agreement with Howard County prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to Operating a Vehicle W/ Alcohol Concentration Equivalent to at Least .08 but Less than .15, a misdemeanor.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person.

As WRTV reported, Posey was arrested for drunk drivingin July 2023 after Kokomo police said he rear-ended another vehicle on US 31, and a certified chemical test revealed his blood alcohol concentration was .087, which is above the legal limit of .08.

At the time of the crash, Posey was employed as a Muncie police officer.

Howard County Judge Douglas Tate gave Posey a 58-day suspended sentence.

Suspended sentences are often served on probation and the judge can impose jail or prison time if the defendant violates probation.

Prosecutors recommended Posey be placed on supervised probation following completion of an alcohol and drug program.

However, Howard County Judge Douglas Tate found Posey already satisfied his probation by completing the drug and alcohol program.

Posey’s driver’s license was also suspended for 60 days, according to court documents.

Posey was the fifth former Muncie police officer in the federal government’s case against current and former Muncie Police officers — for police brutality or attempting to cover it up.

He was found not guilty of false reporting.

WATCH | Muncie Police Officer arrested for drunk driving after crash

Muncie Police Officer arrested for drunk driving after crash

Federal prosecutors mentioned Posey’s drunk driving case in court filings while the false reporting charge was still pending.

“Posey hit another vehicle and endangered the community with his conduct,” read a motion filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “It is also concerning that Posey felt the need to inform (Kokomo Police) Officer Riley on multiple occasions that he is a current and active Muncie Police Department Detective.”

Posey remained on paid administrative leave from April 14, 2021, until August 3, 2023 when the Muncie Police Merit Commission placed him on unpaid leave.

PREVIOUS | Muncie officer still getting paid while on leave

Posey resigned from the Muncie Police Department in October 2023.

WRTV has reached out to Posey’s attorney in the drunk driving case, and we are still waiting to hear back.