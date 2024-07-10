Jury finds fifth ex-Muncie officer not guilty of false reporting

MUNCIE — It took three times, but a federal jury finally reached a verdict.

Former Muncie police officer Corey Posey is not guilty of false reporting, a federal jury announced Wednesday evening.

Posey had faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

He is the fifth Muncie police officer in the federal government’s case against current and former Muncie Police officers — for police brutality or attempting to cover it up.

Posey is the only ex-Muncie officer not convicted.

The remaining four former Muncie police officers have already pleaded guilty to charges. They are either in prison or have already served their prison time.



Chase Winkle-incarcerated at Memphis FCI in Memphis, TN; projected release date is 12/22/2031

Sgt. Joseph Krejsa- incarcerated at Gilmer FCI in West Virginia ; projected release date is 8/13/2024

Dalton Kurtz- previously incarcerated at Beckley FCI in West Virginia; released on 2/1/2024

Jeremy Gibson- incarcerated at Elkton FCI in Ohio; projected release date is 11/23/2024

WRTV Investigates is working to get a statement from Posey through his attorney.

In January 2024, a federal judge rejected a plea deal for Corey Posey, even though the prosecution and defense both agreed on it.

The plea agreement had called for Posey to receive a suspended year on probation, including three months home confinement.

The federal judge rejected the sentence saying that probation was not strict enough for a law enforcement officer’s false reporting.

The allegations against Corey Posey stem from a 2018 incident in which Posey is accused of writing a report that implied suspect Lonnie Gannom failed to comply with commands.

Posey omitted from the report that his colleague, Officer Chase Winkle, struck Gannom’s head and neck with his knee and also omitted that Winkle caused Gannom’s injuries, the indictment read.

Gannom suffered facial fractures as a result of Winkle’s excessive force.

During his last trial, Posey testified in his own defense and said he felt Gannom was not cooperating with his commands during the arrest and at one point pulled his arm away.

Posey said during the incident and while reviewing body camera footage of the incident, Posey was focused on his own actions not other officers, including Winkle.

Posey said that when he wrote the report, Posey knew he didn’t cause Gannom’s injuries. There were several officers at the scene but Posey didn’t know who caused the injuries, Posey testified.

Posey’s attorneys have pointed out that Posey was a rookie at the time, still in training, and that Sgt. Joseph Krejsa was expected to do an investigation of the Gannom incident.

Posey’s attorney also emphasized Posey wrote in his report that Gannom suffered “possible facial fractures” and had to be transported to the hospital.

Taxpayers paid Posey’s salary for more than two years while the case was pending.

He remained on paid administrative leave from April 14, 2021, until August 3, 2023 when the Muncie Police Merit Commission placed him on unpaid leave.

Posey resigned from the Muncie Police Department in October 2023.

Sgt. Brent Brown, a retired Muncie Police physical tactics instructor, testified that officers are trained to document use of force by themselves and other officers.

Corey Posey has another criminal case pending.

He was arrested for drunk driving after Kokomo police said he rear-ended another vehicle on US 31, and a certified chemical test revealed his blood alcohol concentration was .087, which is above the legal limit of .08.

Howard County prosecutors filed formal charges against Posey for:



Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person

Oper Veh w/ Alcohol Concentration Equivalent to at Least .08 but Less than .15

His trial in that criminal case is scheduled for September 27.