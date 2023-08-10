Muncie Police officer placed on unpaid leave following drunk driving arrest

MUNCIE — A Muncie police officer will no longer receive a paycheck from the department following his arrest for drunk driving.

On August 3, the Muncie Police Merit Commission placed Officer Corey Posey on unpaid administrative leave following a recommendation for Chief Nathan Sloan.

Officer Corey Posey was arrested for drunk driving earlier last month after Kokomo police said he rear-ended another vehicle on US 31, and a certified chemical test revealed his blood alcohol concentration was .087, which is above the legal limit of .08.

Following his arrest, Posey was suspended for five days without pay from July 19 through July 23.

He will remain on unpaid leave pending a hearing by the merit commission, which has the authority to fire Posey.

Posey is the remaining defendant in the federal government’s case against current and former Muncie Police officers — for police brutality or attempting to cover it up.

Posey has been receiving a salary from the city for the past two years, WRTV Investigates has learned.

Muncie Police Department Chief Nathan Sloan placed Posey on paid administrative leave on April 14, 2021, the day after the federal indictment.

Posey has been on paid administrative leave from April 14, 2021, until August 3, 2023.

In 2021, his salary was $56,386 or $27.11 per hour, records show.

WRTV Investigates filed a records request in June 2023 to find out how much compensation Posey has collected since he was federally indicted for false reporting, and we are waiting on a response.

Posey was federally charged with one count of False Report, a felony, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

His previous federal trial resulted in a hung jury after they failed to reach a verdict.

A federal judge ordered Posey to remain on house arrest until his second federal trial, which is scheduled for September 11.

“Posey hit another vehicle and endangered the community with his conduct,” read the motion filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “It is also concerning that Posey felt the need to inform (Kokomo Police) Officer Riley on multiple occasions that he is a current and active Muncie Police Department Detective.”

Howard County prosecutors filed formal charges against Posey for:



Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person

Oper Veh w/ Alcohol Concentration Equivalent to at Least .08 but Less than .15

An attorney for Posey declined to comment.

As for the federal indictment, the allegations against Corey Posey stem from a 2018 incident in which Posey is accused of writing a report that implied suspect Lonnie Gannom failed to comply with commands.

Posey omitted from the report that his colleague, Officer Chase Winkle, struck Gannom’s head and neck with his knee and also omitted that Winkle caused Gannom’s injuries, the indictment read.

Posey is the only officer to go to trial. Four other former Muncie Police officers have already pleaded guilty in the federal government’s case against current and former Muncie Police officers for police brutality or attempting to cover it up.

He is also the only police officer federally charged who is still employed with the Muncie Police Department.