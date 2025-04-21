Fired school CEO wins $269K judgment following wrongful termination lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS—A federal judge had handed down a $269,218 judgment in favor of the former CEO of the Edison School of the Arts who filed a lawsuit for wrongful termination.

Nathan Tuttle was terminated in March 2023 for using a racial slur in front of students, however, Tuttle’s lawsuit says he repeated the n-word to emphasize that the word was in violation of the School’s Code of Conduct.

Tuttle’s attorneys released a statement regarding the court’s decision.

“This judgment affirms what we have maintained from the outset: that Mr. Tuttle was treated unfairly and in violation of his civil rights,” read the statement from Goodin Abernathy LLP. “While no monetary compensation can undo the pain and disruption caused by Edison’s actions, the outcome offers a meaningful sense of validation and accountability. It also brings long-overdue closure to a painful chapter for our client, who has remained steadfast in his pursuit of justice.”

While monitoring a hallway during a passing period on March 2, 2023, Tuttle overheard an 8th grade Black student use the n-word when speaking to his classmates, according to the lawsuit.

Tuttle immediately reprimanded the student and told the student to report to the Guided Learning Center as punishment, the lawsuit alleged.

The lawsuit says the student repeatedly questioned Tuttle: “What did I say, Mr. Tuttle?”

“Asked a direct question, Tuttle provided a direct answer: He repeated the word while emphasizing that use of the word, in any of its forms, was in violation of the School’s Code of Conduct,” read the lawsuit.

Tuttle apologized to each of the students and their family members for using the word, the lawsuit said.

Tuttle claims in the lawsuit that on March 3, certain Edison administration, teachers and staff members organized a student protest in which students chanted homophobic slurs and other insults at Tuttle.

Tuttle is a gay White male. He and his husband have two adopted children, one of which is Black, according to the lawsuit.

“Students livestreamed the protest on social media and students were observed during the protest calling Tuttle a ‘Faggot’ and a ‘Queer,’ read the lawsuit. “Students also chanted ‘No Mo Homo.’”

Tuttle also alleges a staff member used school property to make hundreds of color signs using a crossed-out image of Tuttle which read, “SHOULDN’T HAVE SAID IT PERIOD. DIDN’T APOLOGIZE AT ALL!"

Provided

The board conducted a special meeting and allowed participants to publicly defame and insult Tuttle, the lawsuit alleged.

The board fired Tuttle on March 14, 2023.

“The Board terminated Tuttle— in violation of his contract, without just cause, and without due process—at the pinnacle of his career and in a manner fraught with discrimination and career-destroying falsehoods,” read the lawsuit.

Tuttle’s legal claims included discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, breach of his contract, denial of due process, defamation and conspiracy to defame.

Tuttle also claimed that following his suspension, two other Edison staff members used the n-word but kept their jobs.

The former CEO is seeking lost wages and benefits, compensatory damages for mental anguish and consequential harm, and reasonable attorney fees and costs.

WRTV has contacted Indianapolis Public Schools and Edison School of the Arts for comment on the judgment.

Other defendants initially named in the lawsuit were dismissed.

“We believe this outcome highlights the critical importance of due process, fairness, and transparency in all employment practices – particularly within public institutions,” read the statement from Goodin Abernathy LLP. “We are grateful for Mr. Tuttle’s courage and trust throughout this process, and we hope this case serves as a reminder of the responsibilities employers have to uphold both the law and the dignity of their employees.”

Nathan Tuttle’s 2023 statement on federal lawsuit:

“I, Nathan Tuttle, the Plaintiff in the recent lawsuit filed against the Edison School of the Arts, IPS Board of Directors, and other individuals, want to briefly address the circumstances leading to this legal action. I have always been committed to providing a quality education for the students at Edison School of the Arts and have dedicated my career to that mission. Throughout my tenure, I have worked diligently to uphold the school’s values and standards. My termination came as a shock, and I believe it was done without adhering to due process, as stipulated in my contract and the school’s own policies. I also contend that it followed a coordinated campaign by certain individuals intent on damaging my reputation. I am proud of the work I have done at Edison, which has consistently yielded above-district average results. I was even selected to replicate the Edison model at another failing IPS school, which indicates the recognition of my contributions to the field of education. This lawsuit is a step I have taken to seek justice and uphold my rights, as well as the rights of others who may be similarly situated. I have faith in the legal process, and I am cooperating fully with my legal team to ensure a fair and just resolution. I respect the principles of privacy and confidentiality that apply to all parties involved, and I intend to continue to uphold those policies throughout this legal process. At this time, I do not intend to make any further comment regarding this ongoing litigation. I would kindly ask that you please respect my privacy and that of my family during this process. Thank you for your understanding.”



