Former Taylor High School employee, basketball coach arrested for child solicitation

KOKOMO — A former Taylor Community School Corporation employee and basketball coach faces criminal charges after police say he sent inappropriate photos and videos to a minor.

According to the Howard County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Randy Sullivan sent multiple inappropriate texts to one of his basketball players, who is a student at Taylor High School.

HCSO says the photos and videos were sent from Sullivan’s residence from his personal phone number. Investigators spoke with the victim, who confirmed they had been groomed by Sullivan.

Sullivan refused to speak to investigators, the HSCO said. Police say they located a handwritten note in Sullivan’s vehicle that contained apologies to his friends, family and the victim.

Sullivan turned himself into the Howard County Jail where he remains on a $50,000 cash bond. He faces the following charges:



Child solicitation

Sexual battery

Dissemination of matter harmful to minors

In a voicemail sent to parents this week, Superintendent Steve Dishon called the accusations “deeply disturbing.”

“As the situation developed and facts were uncovered, Taylor Community School Corporation terminated the employee and trespassed him from any Taylor property or event in which Taylor students participate,” said Dishon in the voicemail. “From the moment the accusation was made, he has had no access to our students. We are cooperating fully with the police investigation as the safety and security of our students is always our priority.”

The Taylor Community School Corporation will hold public meetings Friday at 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for parents following the incident.

“I will be set up in the board room to meet with any parent who would like to learn about what we have planned to ensure the safety of our students,” read a Facebook post from the district. “I will explain the educational components as well as the safety protocols we are putting in place. I want to reassure everyone that we are addressing all areas in which we can improve our existing safety guidelines and policies.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to contact Detective Waymire at 765-614-3463.

