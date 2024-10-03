Taylor Community Schools to hold meetings after 2nd employee fired

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Taylor Community School Corporation will hold public meetings Friday for parents following the termination of a second school employee in the past week.

Superintendent Steve Dishon tells WRTV that a 14-year employee and coach was terminated on September 27 for “violation of workplace rules and board policy.”

Dishon said a criminal investigation is not involved in that case.

As WRTV reported, Taylor Community Schools fired another employee on September 26 which does involve an active criminal investigation.

In a voicemail sent to parents last week, Superintendent Steve Dishon called the accusations “deeply disturbing.”

The voicemail did not name the employee but Dishon said he started working for the district in 2021.

“As the situation developed and facts were uncovered, Taylor Community School Corporation terminated the employee and trespassed him from any Taylor property or event in which Taylor students participate,” said Dishon in the voicemail. “From the moment the accusation was made, he has had no access to our students. We are cooperating fully with the police investigation as the safety and security of our students is always our priority.”

WRTV Investigates has confirmed the Howard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

“These accusations are deeply disturbing and we encourage parents to take the time to discuss with their children how to recognize grooming behavior and report anything that makes them uncomfortable to a trusted adult,” said Dishon in the voicemail.

The district will hold meetings Friday, October 4 at 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“I will be set up in the board room to meet with any parent who would like to learn about what we have planned to ensure the safety of our students,” read a Facebook post from the district. “I will explain the educational components as well as the safety protocols we are putting in place. I want to reassure everyone that we are addressing all areas in which we can improve our existing safety guidelines and policies.”

Parents are encouraged to bring suggestions and ideas.

“This is not a lecture or presentation as I would like to meet with all of you who come and speak personally to everyone,” read the Facebook post. “When you leave, I want you to feel confident about what we are doing and know that you can come to me at any time with concerns. Come any time during the hour and stay as long as you like. Enter Door 1 on Center Road.”