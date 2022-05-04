Four ex-North Central High School students file lawsuit alleging district ignored teacher misconduct

INDIANAPOLIS — Four former North Central High School students filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday alleging the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township ignored a pattern of complaints about former drama teacher and theater director Nathan Shewell.

Shewell worked at North Central High School from 2013 until he was fired in 2020, but the lawsuit alleges the school district was aware of Shewell’s behavior as far back as 2014.

Many of the allegations in the federal lawsuit were brought to light in a February 2021 WRTV Investigation which outlined allegations of verbal, physical and sexual abuse of students by Shewell.

Photo provided

The WRTV Investigation prompted protests from students and parents who urged the district to better address allegations of sexual misconduct.

The lawsuit also alleges Washington Township was negligent because it hired Shewell despite a history of harassment at other schools.

A warning: the following content may be disturbing or triggering to some of our readers.

Natalie Schilling is now a college student.

Provided to WRTV Natalie Schilling

She graduated from North Central High School in 2020 and did theatre under the direction of Nathan Shewell.

“For some reason, Nathan Shewell decided he was going to full on body slam me with his entire body weight,” Schilling said in an interview with WRTV. “He ran into me."

Schilling said Shewell also verbally abused her.

"Verbally I got targeted a lot,” Schilling said. “He would make varying comments about how I was ugly, untalented.”

Schilling said Shewell also made comments implying she should commit suicide.

“He would heavily imply I should kill myself,” Schilling said. “He would say, ‘Hey jump off that platform, see if you hit your head.’"

Schilling is one of four former female North Central High School students suing Washington Township schools, its leadership and Shewell.

North Central Principal Evans Branigan, performing arts chair Rick Granlund, and choir director Michael Raunick are also named in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Shewell groomed female students using “unwelcome physical touching, verbal abuse, and inappropriate sexual situations” including making comments about their bodies.

Former North Central students Allie Wineland and Jamie Wann told WRTV in 2021 they witnessed Shewell make inappropriate remarks about female students’ bodies.

“In front of the entire cast, he made comments about her boobs being too big for the costume,” Wineland said.

"He said that her breasts looked too big in the costume, but he said it in a way that he liked the way they looked, and I thought that was incredibly inappropriate,” Wann said.

In all, WRTV Investigates spoke with or received written statements from a dozen of Shewell’s former students at both schools alleging they were victims or witnesses of Shewell’s behavior.

Shewell would force students to participate in an acting exercise he called “the impossible problem” which involved taking students into a closet to reenact their greatest trauma, according to the lawsuit.

It was in the closet where Jane Doe 1 alleged Shewell touched her “just under her breasts” and massaged Jane Doe 3’s shoulders.

The lawsuit states Schilling, other students and parents complained about Shewell’s behavior yet he remained employed with North Central High School.

In fact, a 2014 email provided by the ex-students’ attorneys show a parent reported concerns to performing arts chair Rick Granlund about Shewell’s “impossible problem” technique.

"I'm wondering under what circumstances it's appropriate for an adult to take a minor behind closed doors and interact with that child in such a way that causes him or her to emerge distraught," the parent’s 2014 email read.

Texas-based attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel and Carmel attorney Jeff Gibson of law firm Wagner Reese represent Schilling and the three Jane Does.

“That 2014 email is notice,” Tuegel said. “It is very clear notice that puts the school in a position where they can take action to change what's ahead. I think that's just so powerful and also painful and hard for our clients to know and see, because there was all this time where what they went through could have been prevented."

The lawsuit alleges the school suspended Shewell for a week in 2018 because of rumors he was sexually involved with Jane Doe 2.

“Although North Central High School claims it investigated the rumor, they did not send anyone to observe his class nor ask his students about their interactions with Shewell to determine if he engaged in any inappropriate behavior with his students, short of a sexual encounter,” the lawsuit read.

Gibson and Tuegel said more people came forward to them after WRTV’s 2021 investigation into Nathan Shewell.

PREVIOUS | State revokes teaching license for former North Central teacher amid misconduct allegations

“That was how we got the email from 2014,” Gibson said. “It was because of that early coverage that allowed people to feel comfortable to come forward.”

“We are very appreciative of you telling the initial story and investigative work you did,” Tuegel said.

Tuegel has represented high profile clients like gymnasts in the Larry Nassar abuse case, and says she took on the Nathan Shewell case because of the “pervasiveness” of Shewell’s alleged misconduct.

“The gravity of how much information was out there about Shewell, how much he did that, and for how long and how unchecked, it is one of the most severe cases in that regard that I've worked."

WRTV Investigates did some checking and found not only did Shewell resign from Silver Creek in Sellersburg in 2012, he also resigned from LaPlata High School in Maryland in 2007 after working there for a year and a half.

TIMELINE



Hired at LaPlata High School in Maryland in January 200 6— Resigned June 30, 2007

Hired at Silver Creek High School in Indiana in August 2008 — Resigned Sept. 28, 2012

Hired at North Central High School in Indiana in August 2013 — Fired May 26, 2020

Brad Forestal North Central High School

Attorney Jeff Gibson said MSD Washington Township was negligent in its hiring process, but the district also failed to take seriously the complaints of North Central students and their parents.

The school failed in its obligation to protect the students,” Gibson said. “They were negligent in doing background checks for Mr. Shewell, negligent in supervising him and negligent in how they handled complaints about Shewell.”

The lawsuit also allegations violations under Title IX, a federal law meant to protect students from mistreatment based on gender.

“A person with a lot of trust and power with these students abused it,” Tuegel said. “It’s kind of mind-blowing what they allowed for minor children.”

WRTV Investigates has attempted to speak with Shewell and his attorney, but he has declined to provide a comment.

PREVIOUS | Tort claim notices filed against district

“He does not want to give a statement,” attorney Adam Lenkowsky said in an email to WRTV last year.

When reached by WRTV on May 4, Lenkowsky said he had no response to the lawsuit and that Shewell had not hired him to represent him in the matter.

In 2021, the district sent a letter to parents following WRTV’s story about Shewell.

“Recent accounts made by former District students about former employee Nathan Shewell in the media are deeply troubling,” the 2021 letter to parents read. “Protecting students from all forms of harassment is a top priority for Washington Township Schools. The District strongly enforces its long-standing Anti-Harassment policy and urges all students, administrators, teachers, staff, and all other school personnel to share responsibility for avoiding, discouraging, and reporting any form of unlawful harassment.”

The 2021 letter said the district also prohibits any retaliation against individuals who report a complaint alleging harassment.

“Despite these protections, at no time during Shewell’s employment with the Washington Township Schools were these accounts brought to the District’s attention,” the letter read.

Following our investigation and outrage from the community, Washington Township schools agreed to hold listening sessions.

PREVIOUS | District holds listening sessions following concerns about misconduct

The state of Indiana revoked Shewell’s teaching license in January 2021.

Also, Shewell would not be able to teach in an Indiana public school until at least January 2024.

IDOE could consider an initial reinstatement request , and if IDOE denies a reinstatement, Shewell could then appeal that to the Indiana Office of Administrative Law Proceedings, when an administrative law judge would make the final determination on licensure.

“If Shewell applies for license reinstatement after January 2024, then his prior actions would be factored into a reinstatement decision," said Holly Lawson, Deputy Director of Communications at IDOE. "License reinstatement is not automatic, with the safety of Indiana’s students always coming first.”

Shewell's license revocation is also now in a national database (National Association of State Directors of Teachers Education or NASDTEC clearinghouse) that would prevent him from teaching in another state.

He has never been criminally charged in connection with any of these allegations.

We are working to get statements on the lawsuit from Washington Township schools, Branigan, Granlund, Raunick, and Shewell.

Attorneys for the former students question why school leadership remained intact following WRTV’s investigation into Nathan Shewell.

“When they’re still there I question whether that environment and the culture of how they’re handling abuse and harassment and discrimination has really changed, and from what we can tell, the answer to that is no and that’s why our clients are filing the lawsuit,” Tuegel said.

“They allowed this environment that Shewell operated in for more than six years,” Gibson said. “These are the same decision makers that are still responsible for the health and well-being of the students that attend Washington Township schools.”