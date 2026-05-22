Indiana AG investigates fuel retailers accused of price gouging

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indiana Attorney General’s Office has launched investigations into more than two dozen major fuel retailers for price gouging.

Attorney General Todd Rokita said he’s received more than 170 consumer complaints for gas price gouging. Those complaints, along with the state’s own monitoring, have led to more than 30 formal investigations and 100 additional inquiries into Indiana retailers.

“That’s not the end of the story, that’s the beginning of it,” Rokita said during a press conference, Thursday, promising to follow through with any necessary enforcement. “The crisis is quick, and we’re reacting to it. But the cleanup at the end of this might take a little bit longer.”

Rokita’s office previously told WRTV Investigates it hadn’t received any complaints from consumers in 2025 related to gas price gouging, and none in 2026 through April 8, when Gov. Mike Braun declared an energy emergency.

The emergency declaration suspended Indiana’s gasoline use tax and excise tax to help with soaring costs driven by the conflict in Iran. Indiana's Fuel Price Gouging law prohibits price gouging for fuel products during a declared emergency.

Rokita said his office has issued Civil Investigative Demands in situations where it seems retailers charged too much.

“That causes me to ask further questions,” Rokita said. “When did you buy the fuel load that caused that price to bump up?”

Rokita said his office is actively monitoring more than 4,600 fuel retailers. Any caught price gouging could be fined for each individual violation. Rokita said the law gives the state five years to seek punishment.

Price gouging complaints can be submitted to the Attorney General's Office.

Gov. Braun has extended the “gas tax holiday” through June 7, which should give drivers a total discount of about 12.4% on gas.