Investigators rule cause of massive Richmond warehouse fire "undetermined"

ICHMOND, Ind.— Fire investigators have ruled the cause of the massive Richmond warehouse fire as “undetermined.”

The April 2023 fire at a plastic warehouse burned for a week and forced thousands to evacuate.

Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones shared the findings with WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney.

WRTV Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones

“The fire is undetermined,” said Jones. “To do the fire investigation right, we’ve got to see all the right things to be able to demonstrate this is how the fire started. We’ve got to have something that would ignite a fuel. If we can’t find it, see it, document it, it’s always going to be undetermined.”

Fire rulings are classified in four categories according to the National Fire Protection Association:

Accidental: Fires that are not the result of a deliberate human act Natural: Fires caused by natural events like lightning, earthquakes, or wind Incendiary (Intentional): Fires that are deliberately set when the person knows it's not allowed Undetermined: Fires where the cause cannot be proven

Jones said the Indiana State Fire Marshal, ATF and Richmond Fire Department spent “hundreds and hundreds” of manhours to try to determine what caused the fire, however, they were not able to.

Jones said one factor is fire investigators were not able to get up close for a week because it took firefighters so long to put out the massive fire.

“It delayed our ability to get in and observe things,” said Jones. “We could have if the fire was put out in a day. We might have been able to see something, but the fire went on for quite a while.”

The amount of water dumped on the scene also made it difficult to figure out what caused the fire, Jones said.

When the warehouse plastics caught fire, it sent plumes of black, toxic smoke billowed into the air. Residents expressed concern about their health.

RELATED | EPA begins cleanup at Richmond warehouse fire site

Jones acknowledged many residents want to know what caused the fire.

“We absolutely want to determine the cause of the fire,” said Jones. “It helps prevent other fires if we know what’s causing the fires. We put a lot of time into this”

WATCH | Drone video of massive Richmond fire

DRONE VIDEO | Richmond Industrial Fire

It’s common for fire investigators to rule a fire as “undetermined.” According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2022, there were 36 large-loss fires or explosions in the United States.

In 42 percent, investigators found a cause, but 58 percent of the fires were undetermined, unknown or not reported.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal said they were able to determine where the massive Richmond fire started.

WRTV / Nico Pennisi

“We have an area of 20 X 20 outside of the building by a semi-trailer that is the origin of the fire,” said Jones. “But to know what actually ignited the fire, we don’t have anything tell us what that was.”

The State Fire Marshal was not able to tell WRTV on which parcel of land the fire started. The agency declined to provide WRTV a copy of the fire investigation report.

“Those are protected reports,” said Jones. “We do not release our investigation reports.”

The fire broke out a plastic recycling facility, partly owned by Cornerstone Trading Group. The City of Richmond took ownership of another portion in 2021.

RELATED | City of Richmond cited property owner in 2019 for fire hazards

The city and Cornerstone Trading Group have been pointing fingers at each other as to who was responsible.

A class action lawsuit filed by two Richmond residents alleges the fire broke out on the city’s portion of the property.

Pictures show combustible plastic scraps and waste materials both inside and outside the warehouse.

The class action lawsuit alleges the city and Cornerstone were aware of the fire hazards and did not take adequate steps to address them.

WRTV Investigates has reached out to the City of Richmond and Cornerstone Trading Group for comment on the ruling of “undetermined.”

Jason Strong The City of Richmond has known for years the site of a massive warehouse fire was a fire hazard.







In 2019, the City of Richmond conducted an inspection and found:

Excessive plastic materials stored in and around the buildings constituting a fire hazard

Substantial amounts of materials strewn about the properties such that combustible materials are located with 10 feet of a lot line

Insufficient means of ingress and egress due to materials stored in and near the premises, as well as combustible material being stored near exits and in enclosures for stairways or ramps

Insufficient fire suppression

Insufficient illumination of means of egress

Loose material blowing around the unsafe premises

Roof damage allowing water to infiltrate, leaning walls, decaying foundation, and masonry falling out

The city’s Unsafe Building Commission issued an order requiring the owner to remediate the properties.

Included in the city’s order to the property: