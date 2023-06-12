IOSHA issues serious violation, proposed $6K fine following death of worker in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) has issued a serious violation and a proposed $6,300 fine following the December 2022 of a construction worker.

IOSHA conducted inspections from December 19 to March 23 following the incident, which happened on December 16 on South Madison Avenue in Greenwood while two workers were working in a trench.

An excavator operator bumped the controls and tried to correct, causing a concrete box to strike one employee and crush another employee against the trench wall, read the IOSHA safety order.

Scott Stinson, who was working for Atlas Excavating in West Lafayette, died as a result of his injuries.

In a safety order obtained by WRTV Investigates, IOSHA issued one serious violation after finding Atlas Excavating did not provide a “a place of employment which was free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees, when employees were exposed to struck-by and crush hazards.”

IOSHA also issued a proposed penalty of $6,300 in the safety order, which was issued on May 11.

Atlas Excavating is appealing the safety order.

“IOSHA and Atlas are working and hope to resolve this in the next 30 days,” said Casey Dillon, President and CEO at Atlas Excavating, in an email to WRTV Investigates. “We continue to grieve for Scott Stinson and his family.”

The coroner ruled Stinson’s death an accident caused by multiple blunt force trauma.